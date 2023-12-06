Rejection of nomination papers: 141 more aspirants appeal to EC

Challenging the returning officers' decisions to reject their nomination papers, 141 aggrieved aspirants filed appeals to the Election Commission today.

On Tuesday, 42 aspirants filed appeals to the EC on the first day of the appeal window.

So far, a total of 183 appeals have been filed in two days.

Appeals can be filed till December 9 at the EC Bhaban. The appeal hearings will take place from December 10-15.

A total of 731 nomination papers were rejected by the ROs after scrutiny.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Sri Lanka informed their Bangladesh counterpart that they would not visit Bangladesh to observe the January 7 polls.

A highly placed EC source said the Sri Lankan EC has sent a letter to Bangladesh CEC Kazi Habibul Awal informing its limitations.

The Sri Lankan government has restricted foreign travels due to the global financial crisis, and therefore, the Sri Lankan EC will not be able to come for polls observation, the letter said.