'Raushan requested PM not to go into any understanding with GM Quader'

Says JP lawmaker Ranga after the party chief patron's meeting with Hasina

Jatiya Party's Chief Patron and opposition leader Raushan Ershad today requested Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina not to come to any understanding with the GM Quader-led Jatiya Party over seat sharing for the January 7 national election.

Moshiur Rahman Ranga, opposition chief whip and a JP lawmaker, briefed reporters after the meeting with the prime minister and Raushan at the Gono Bhaban this afternoon.

During the meeting that lasted for around an hour, Raushan also told the PM that she does not support GM Quader's actions regarding the election because he grabbed the party's leadership forcefully.Other than Ranga, Raushan's son and JP MP Rahgir Almahe Ershad, and her spokesperson Kazi Manunur Rashid were present at the meeting.

"We do not support GM Quader's actions regarding the national elections. He took over the Jatiya Party by force. So, Raushan Ershad has requested the prime minister not to have any alliance with the GM Quader-led Jatiya Party," Ranga told The Daily Star following the meeting.

Ranga who was removed from all posts of JP for siding with Raushan Ershad, also said that GM Quader has expelled around 250 to 300 leaders and activists from the party illegally.

He also said eligible candidates of Jatiya Party were insulted by not being given nominations.

"That's why we have requested the PM not to forge any alliance with Jatiya Party," Ranga said.

Asked about what PM Hasina said in response, Ranga said, "She said she would discuss this issue in the party forum and take a decision."

Amid growing conflict with GM Quader over giving nomination to the party's leaders loyal to Raushan, she on November 29 formally announced not to participate in the 12th parliamentary election.

Raushan alleged that despite having prepared to join the election, it was not possible as JP leaders were not evaluated and the tested leaders were not given nominations by GM Quader.

This is the first time that Raushan is not participating in a national election in the 27 years since she was first elected MP in the seventh parliamentary election in 1996 from Rangpur-3.

The 80-year-old welcomed the announcement of the election schedule this year and unequivocally said that the Jatiya Party would participate in the national election under the present government.