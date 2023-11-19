Raushan-led JP delegation meets president

A delegation from the Jatiya Party, led by the party's Chief Patron and Opposition Leader of the parliament Raushan Ershad, visited Bangabhaban to meet with President Mohammed Shahabuddin.

The delegation entered the Bangabhaban at around 11:30pm, a personal staff of Raushan told The Daily Star.

Raushan's son, JP MP Saad Ershad, Opposition Chief Whip Moshiur Rahman Ranga, JP MP Rowshan Ara Mamnan, and Kazi Mamunur Rashid, spokesperson of the opposition leader are part of the delegation.

Raushan's meeting with the president is taking place at a time when a fresh rift opened in JP again centring on participating in the January 7 national polls.