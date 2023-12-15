Rajshahi-6 independent candidate show-caused

The Election Enquiry Committee issued show cause notices today against Md Rahenul Haque, independent candidate from Rajshahi-6 and an Awami League leader, for breaching the electoral code of conduct.

The committee also summoned Layeb Uddin Lavlu, chairman of Bagha upazila parishad, and Akkas Ali, mayor of Bagha municipality, to explain their involvement in Haque's violation, specifically for using government vehicles.

Md Sefatullah, the committee chairman and Sadar senior assistant judge issued the three show cause notices, said Istiak Ahmed Liton, the judge's bench assistant.

The notices were issued based on a complaint filed by a supporter of the Awami League nominated candidate and State Minister for Foreign Affairs Mohammad Shahriar Alam on Tuesday, he said.

Complainant Md Mahamudul Haque alleged that Haque, along with 200 party members, conducted an unauthorised roadside meeting at Tetulia Bazar on Monday at 4:30pm.

During the event, Haque, the mayor, and the upazila parishad chairman reportedly obstructed traffic using government vehicles.

The complainant submitted photographic and video evidence of the electoral code breach.

Committee Chairman Sefatullah, a Sadar Senior The three have to appear before the committee chairman at 11:30am on Sunday.