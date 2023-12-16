Rajshahi-3 seat: Independent candidate Ayeen Uddin decides not to contest polls

Awami League MP Ayeen Uddin, who became an independent candidate after failing to secure the party nomination from the Rajshahi-3 constituency, has decided not to contest the upcoming national election.

"I will send my withdrawal to the returning officer on Sunday (tomorrow)," he told our Rajshahi staff correspondent this afternoon.

"Contesting the election against boat symbol has become impossible for me," he said.

Ayeen Uddin became an MP for the first time in the 2014 general election and was elected again in the 2018 election.

"I posed my candidacy as an independent candidate expecting that the party high command would reconsider nomination at my parliamentary seat at the last moment," he said.

He denied having any other reason behind his withdrawal.

"I can't simply accept contesting against my own party's decision. I never did. Rather my candidacy will create unnecessary conflicts," the AL leader said.

This correspondent talked to four grassroots AL leaders at the constituency who said Ayeen's withdrawal would come to them as a 'relief'.

"Last week, we together (grassroots leaders) advised him to withdraw to avoid conflicts," said Mofiz Uddin, general secretary of Mohonpur upazila unit of AL.

"His (Ayeen's) candidacy against AL created an uncomfortable atmosphere for us. We could not leave him, nor we could approach the AL candidate," he added.