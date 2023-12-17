Rajshahi-1 seat: HC asks EC to allow Golam Rabbani to contest polls

The High Court today directed the Election Commission to allow Awami League leader Golam Rabbani to participate in the upcoming national elections as an independent candidate from Rajshahi-1 constituency.

A division bench consisting of Justice Md Iqbal Kabir and SM Maniruzzaman passed the order, said a certificate issued by the Supreme Court advocate Md Abdul Alim Miah Jewel.

On December 3, Rajshahi's returning officer cancelled the candidacy of Golam Rabbani, a member of the district Awami League.

After Rabbabi appealed against the order, the EC on December 13 upheld the returning officer's decision.

Rabbani later submitted a writ petition to the High Court.

After hearing, today the HC bench stayed both the orders and asked the EC to allow him to participate in the elections by allocating his symbol, the certificate read.

However, AL nominated Omor Faruk Chowdhury and film actress Sharmin Akter Nipa Mahiya, alias Mahiya Mahi, are also contesting the polls from the constituency.