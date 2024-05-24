Raipura Upazila: Polls postponed after candidate killed in clash

Police detain two

Police have detained two people in connection with the killing of a vice-chairman candidate in the Raipura upazila parishad polls in Narsingdi.

However, the law enforcers did not disclose the identities of the detainees "for the sake of investigation".

"We detained them for interrogation on Wednesday night from Paratali union where the incident took place," said Khokon Chandra Sarker, inspector of Detective Branch of police in Narsingdi.

No case was filed in this regard till the filing of the report last evening.

Visiting the area yesterday afternoon, this correspondent saw locals in a state of panic, while most of the men went into hiding. Vehicular and public movement were thin and many shops were shuttered. Additional law enforcers were seen deployed there.

A woman seeking anonymity said, "We are passing a tensed time. Almost all the men in our area have gone into hiding to avoid arrest."

Meanwhile, the Election Commission in a circular yesterday postponed the Raipura upazila parishad election, which was slated for May 29.

"Elections to all posts in Raipura upazila have been postposed as a valid candidate was killed," said the circular signed by the commission's Deputy Secretary Atiar Rahman.

On Wednesday afternoon, Suman Miah, 40, a vice-chairman candidate of Raipura upazila parishad, was beaten to death allegedly by his rival candidate Abid Hasan Rubel and his supporters at Mirer Bazar area in Paratali union.

Suman was a former joint convener of Narsingdi Government College BCL and son of Charsubuddi Union Parishad Chairman Nasir Uddin.