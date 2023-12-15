Question raised over Shamim’s renouncement

Question has arisen over documents submitted to the Election Commission by Shamim Haque, candidate of Awami League from Faridpur-3 constituency, regarding renouncing his citizenship of the Netherlands.

According to the constitution, no one having dual citizenship can contest the elections.

Earlier, AK Azad, a businessman who is contesting from Faridpur-3 as an independent candidate, filed an appeal before the EC challenging Shamim's candidature for having dual citizenship.

The commission headed by CEC Kazi Habibul Awal on Wednesday held a hearing on the appeal, where Shamim's lawyer argued that his client had applied for renouncing citizenship of the Netherlands on November 9, and also submitted some documents to support the claim.

The commission is slated to deliver a verdict on the appeal today after taking information from the Dutch embassy through foreign ministry.

Azad's lawyer Mustafizur Rahman expressed doubt over the authenticity of Shamim's application. He said the document was addressed "to whom it may concern" so it is not sure to whom it was actually addressed to.

The letter also does not have a seal of the Netherlands authorities.

According to the website of the Netherlands government, if anyone wants to renounce Dutch citizenship, they can submit such a declaration at the municipality of the country or at an embassy or consulate of the Netherlands.

Shamim's lawyer also submitted another letter claiming it to be a response of the consular section of the Embassy of the Netherlands in Bangladesh.

"As per your email, you applied for renouncing Dutch Citizenship in Holland's foreign ministry on 09.11.2023. However, we need instructions from the foreign ministry. Therefore, wait until the procedure is complete. In the meantime, if we receive any instruction from the ministry, we will follow up accordingly," said the letter to Shamim.

Azad's lawyer said the document appears "suspicious and manipulated" for several reasons, including the name of the country mentioned as "Holland" in place of the Netherlands. It is also not signed or stated to have been issued by a named diplomat.

Neither the spokesperson for the Netherlands embassy nor Shamim could be reached for comments despite repeated attempts.

After being communicated by the EC, the foreign ministry sent a letter to the Netherlands embassy in Dhaka seeking to know if Shamim Haque is a citizen of the Netherlands, said a ministry official.

"The Netherlands embassy has sent the query to the Dutch home ministry. It generally takes time to get a response from them," the official added.