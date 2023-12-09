Quader earns Tk 4.25 lakh annually from writing

If the popularity of an independent candidate exceeds that of a heavyweight, we cannot oppose it. Democracy means competition… fair elections and healthy competition. Obaidul Quader, AL General Secretary

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader earns Tk 4.25 lakh per year through book writing and newspaper columns. However, his overall yearly income is Tk 38.08 lakh, up from Tk 32.18 lakh in 2018, as per the affidavit submitted to the EC.

He receives Tk 12.60 lakh as salary and allowances for his roles as a minister and lawmaker. Besides, Quader's annual income from an apartment rent is Tk 14.25 lakh.

His movable assets amount to Tk 2.23 crore, while it was Tk 2.95 crore in 2018.

Quader's personal savings include fixed deposits of Tk 6.97 lakh. His investment portfolio, totaling Tk 1.49 crore, includes savings certificates and permanent investments. He owns five-katha land worth Tk 50.80 lakh in Uttara and a car valued at Tk 75 lakh.

Currently, Quader holds Tk 80,000 in cash, while his wife possesses Tk 70,000 in cash.

In their bank accounts, there is a deposit of Tk 75.63 lakh under Quader's name and Tk 51.97 lakh under his wife's name.

Quader's wife receives Tk 3.97 lakh from apartment rent, generates an annual income of Tk 86,727 from her business, and also earns Tk 2.58 lakh annually as a legal professional.

She has savings of Tk 4.80 lakh, and her investments amount to Tk 73.63 lakh.

She owns a 1,050 square feet flat worth Tk 16.40 lakh.