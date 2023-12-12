Qamrul’s annual income surges nearly 5 times

Incumbent Awami League lawmaker from Dhaka-2 constituency Qamrul Islam saw his annual income increase by nearly five times since 2018, according to his affidavit submitted to the EC.

His movable assets also increased by more than three times in last five years.

Qamrul is contesting the upcoming polls from the same constituency with AL ticket.

According to his affidavit, his annual income from his profession as lawyer and lawmaker rose from Tk 28.69 lakh in 2018 to Tk 1.32 crore this year.

Qamrul also mentioned movable assets worth Tk 4.69 crore this year, up from Tk 1.32 crore in 2018. His bank deposits increased from Tk 41.01 lakh to Tk 2.11 crore since 2018, but his cash in hand decreased to Tk 3.77 lakh from Tk 11.50 lakh.

His immovable assets rose from Tk 53.96 lakh in 2018 to Tk 60.01 lakh now. He mentioned a 10-katha land in Purbachal worth Tk 33.31 lakh in 2018, and Tk 39.48 lakh this year. Qamrul did not mention any income or assets in his wife's name.