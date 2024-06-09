Post-Polls Violence: Journo attacked by defeated candidate

A local journalist was allegedly assaulted by a defeated upazila vice-chairman candidate and her supporters in Bakshiganj upazila, Jamalpur early yesterday.

Masud Ul Hasan, 35, Bakshiganj correspondent of the daily Samakal, filed a written complaint with the local police against four named people and five to six unnamed others.

According to the complaint, as Masud was returning home on his motorcycle from his office, a group of people ambushed him when he reached Russell Amin Market 12:15am, leaving him injured. They also vandalised his motorbike and snatched his camera.

Atiq Mia and his wife defeated female vice chairman candidate Masuma Yasmin Smrity led the attack, Masud alleged in his complaint.

Hearing his scream, locals rescued him and took him to Bakshiganj Upazila Health Complex.

Masud said he has no dispute with Masuma Yasmin Smrity, adding that she might have attacked him for not working in favour of her in the recent upazila parishad election.

This correspondent could not reach the accused over the phone for their comment.

Abdul Ahad, officer-in-charge of Bakshiganj police station said they received a complaint in this regard. "We are looking into the matter."

The president and general secretary of Bakshiganj Press Club condemned the attack and demanded the immediate arrest of the attackers.

Jamalpur Zilla Press Club formed a human chain also demanding immediate arrest and exemplary punishment of the attackers.