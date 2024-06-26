Post-polls violence: Case filed against Madhyanagar UZ chairman

Sunamganj's Madhyanagar Upazila Parishad Chairman Abdur Razzak Bhuiyan and 19 other people have been sued over the post-polls violence that left seven people injured on June 7.

The election was held on June 5.

Advocate Arifur Rahman Jhinuk, son of defeated chairman candidate Saidur Rahman, who was injured in the attack, filed the case with the court of Senior Judicial Magistrate Misbah Uddin Ahmed in Dharmapasha upazila of Sunamganj today.

The court has taken cognizance of the case and asked the concerned police to take legal action by recording it as an FIR with Madhyanagar Police Station, Advocate Azmol Hussain told our Moulvibazar correspondent.

The action came 19 days after the post-polls violence took place on June 7. The defeated chairman candidate and his family came under attack during the violence.

In the case, Jhinuk alleged that locally influential defendants tried to exert influence during the election in various ways. As he complained to the Election Commission in this regard, they got angry and threatened to take revenge after the election.

According to the case statement, around 5:30pm on June 7, the newly elected chairman candidate Abdur Razzak, his nephew Azim Mahmud and other accused attacked Saidur Rahman, his family and relatives with the intention to kill them with homemade weapons.

Seven people including Saidur and Arifur, were injured in the attack.

Both Saidur and Jhinuk earlier alleged that police were protecting Razzak as his brother is a deputy inspector general (DIG) of police.

However, local police officials denied the allegation.