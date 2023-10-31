Polls will be held as scheduled regardless of whether environment is favourable: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal today said the 12th national polls would be held as scheduled regardless of whether the environment for elections is favourable.

"We are firmly moving forward to hold the elections. Sometimes, we talk about a favourable, or unfavourable environment for elections. They [who say this] make a lot of sense," he told reporters after holding a meeting with US Ambassador Peter Haas.

He said whether or not the environment is favourable, they were expecting that ultimately most political parties would join the polls and make the environment favourable.

"From our side, we have made it clear that we have no choice. The Election Commission has to hold elections on time, as per constitutional obligation. Political parties have different options. They may or may not participate in elections. They can contest 300 seats alone, or they can contest through alliance. There are different types of options for political parties, but the Election Commission has no such option," he added.