Polls schedule may be recast if BNP joins

Says CEC

If the BNP decides to participate, the polls schedule can be recast, Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal said yesterday.

If needed, if there is a scope to accommodate the BNP, the election schedule can be recast, he told reporters at his office.

Asked if the national election slated for January 7 will be deferred, he said, "The election commissioners said if the BNP joins, the polls schedule may be recast. Nobody said the election will be delayed."

The Election Commission urges the BNP to participate in the election.

"There is still time… If they join, the election will be festive… It will be a blessing for the Election Commission and for the entire nation if the party joins."

The BNP and several other parties say they will not take part in the election unless the government resigns and there is a non-partisan polls-time government.

After the EC announced the polls schedule on November 15, the BNP and its allies rejected it and called nationwide strikes.

Replying to questions yesterday, CEC Habibul said the electoral code of conduct is applicable to those who are candidates of the election.

Individuals collecting nomination forms from their parties will not be officially deemed candidates until the EC allocates electoral symbols on December 18. That's why there is no legal barrier for them to run campaigns, he said.

Neither the prime minister nor the political leaders hoping to run for parliament are candidates yet, he said.

"The law doesn't say people can't collect nomination forms from the parties with a crowd. The electoral code of conduct is yet to be in force."

The Awami League and Jatiya Party nomination seekers and their supporters collected party nomination forms with motorcades, marching bands, festoons, and colourful placards in recent days.

According to Brig Gen (retd) M Sakhawat Hussain, a former election commissioner, such activities of the aspirants and their supporters are clear violations of the code of conduct that is applicable to all political parties and candidates.

The electoral code of conduct bars parties and candidates from putting posters or leaflets on utility poles, walls and other structures.

Motorcades are also banned once the election schedule is announced.

Asked about the transfers of government officials, he said, "Which Election Commission reshuffled the officials? In 2001, Latifur Rahman reshuffled the officials, he was the chief adviser of a caretaker government, not the head of the Election Commission."