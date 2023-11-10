Polls schedule likely to be announced by next week: EC Anisur

Election Commissioner Anisur Rahman today said the commission is likely to announce the schedule for the 12th parliamentary polls by next week.

"The election is nearing. Schedule for polls might be announced by next week," Anisur said while speaking at the inauguration of a training programme for top field-level administration and police officials.

The two-day training programme for divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners, superintendents of police, regional election officers is being held at the Electoral Training Institute in the capital.

This is the second batch of officials attending the training programme in the lead-up to the national election due early next year.

After holding a meeting with President Mohammed Shahabuddin at the Bangabhaban yesterday, Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal said the commission would announce the schedule "very soon".

He sought assistance from the government and all political parties regarding the election.

The tenure of the current parliament expires on January 29. According to the constitution, the national election must be held anytime within the last 90 days of a parliament's tenure.