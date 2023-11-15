Polls Schedule: DMP puts all units on high alert to ward off violence

In anticipation of the Election Commission's announcement of the poll schedule today, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police has ordered all of its units to be on high alert to prevent any potential violence in the coming days.

Commissioner Habibur Rahman gave the directive yesterday during a two-hour meeting at the DMP headquarters, where he focused on heightened vigilance, increased patrolling, and strengthened security measures to combat any potential spike in violence that may follow the announcement of the poll schedule.

On the condition of anonymity, a high-ranking DMP official who attended the closed-door meeting told this newspaper that the field units have been instructed to maintain round-the-clock vigilance. "The focus is on proactive measures."

According to another official, the higher-ups discussed the incidents of torching buses in the capital and said that the authorities are keen on investigating the motives behind the arson attacks and identifying the individuals or groups responsible.

Responsibility for each incident has been assigned to the appropriate crime divisions, and the DMP commissioner stressed the need for further steps to curb such incidents as they occurred despite previous measures.

The police have also been instructed to use loud sirens and whistles to increase the effectiveness of night-time patrolling. "Officials have been instructed to maintain a service-oriented mentality, be on the field 24/7, and be prepared for any potential challenges," the official continued.

According to sources, police will identify areas that are vulnerable to threats and, if needed, use drones to monitor them to effectively deploy security measures.

Iqbal Hossain, the deputy commissioner of DMP's Wari Division, also confirmed that security measures would be intensified following the announcement of the election schedule, including increased patrol and vigilance, particularly after sunset when arson incidents tend to occur.

Meanwhile, Harun Or Rashid, additional commissioner of DMP's detective branch, yesterday said police would take measures, as per directives of the EC after the announcement of the poll schedule, to hold a free and fair election.

"Police in both plainclothes and uniforms are already patrolling the city streets. We are setting up check posts to avert any untoward situations," he added.