Polls schedule to be unveiled Nov 15 or 16

EC to sit soon to make the final decision

The Election Commission is likely to announce the schedule of the next polls either on November 15 or 16.

The commission will make the final decision to this end in a meeting, the date for which is yet to be fixed.

"The commission said the schedule will be announced in the first half of this month and there is still time for the first half to end. Wait until then," Jahangir Alam, EC secretary and spokesperson, said in reply to a query.

The announcement of the schedule comes amid an ongoing political turmoil.

Following law enforcers' clashes with BNP activists on October 28, BNP, Jamaat, and several other like-minded parties enforced a hartal and several rounds of blockades.

The ruling Awami League and the BNP have been sticking to their guns on the election-time government.

The BNP wants a caretaker government to oversee the election and reconstitution of the EC, while the AL says the election will be held under the current government as per the constitution.

As part of the preparation for the schedule announcement, the commission met President Mohammed Shahabuddin on November 9. It also held meetings with Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan and the heads of the law enforcement agencies and ministries.