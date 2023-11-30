Polls reschedule petition: HC hearing on Dec 3

The High Court today fixed December 3 for hearing a petition that challenged the legality of announcing the schedule for the forthcoming parliamentary election to be held on January 7 next year.

The bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah set the date after petitioner advocate Md Eunus Ali Akond prayed for holding a hearing on the matter.

Eunus, a Supreme Court lawyer, filed the petition on Wednesday seeking a stay on the schedule that was issued on November 15 by the Election Commission.

In the petition, he said as per article 123 (3) of the constitution, the general election has to be held within 90 days after the parliament is dissolved. However, the EC has announced schedule for the election on January 7, while the current parliament is still undissolved.

Many members of the current parliament, who are receiving remuneration from the state, are reportedly contesting the upcoming parliamentary election. Hence, the upcoming polls cannot be held keeping the current parliament intact, the petition said, adding that many candidates could not submit nomination papers due to the current political situation.