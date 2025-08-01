Polls date ‘within a few days’

Says Asif Nazrul; CA’s press secy says next 5/6 days crucial for country

Law Adviser Prof Asif Nazrul yesterday said the date for the upcoming parliamentary election will be announced within a few days.

"Just wait, [you] will hear the announcement of the election date within a few days," he said in response to a question at a press conference where he highlighted his ministry's achievements over the past year.

When asked whether the people can vote this time, the adviser said, "Of course. Everyone will be able to cast their vote."

He said people in the country, including himself, have not been able to vote in the last 18 years.

"I used to go to class and ask my students who had voted, and they would burst into laughter. Some would claim to have cast 10 to 12 votes each, while 90 percent said they hadn't voted at all. There will be no such regret this time," he added.

He also reaffirmed the government's commitment to conduct a free and fair election.

"I can only speak about our government's intention, and that is to hold the best election in the history of Bangladesh. Our sir [Prof Yunus] always says it."

When asked how the upcoming election would gain international acceptance, given past controversies, he disagreed with the question's suggestion.

"Even the 2008 election had issues. If journalists look into it, they'll find many troubling facts about that election too," he added.

Calling false cases and mob violence the "most unfortunate" incidents under the interim government, Prof Nazrul said both issues deeply saddened them.

"I keep saying that two very unfortunate things have happened during our time -- one is false cases, where people are wrongly accused and harassed; the other is mob violence. These two incidents have hurt us a lot," he said.

The law adviser said the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has been amended to help prevent false cases or to release those falsely accused.

He explained that police will now submit a preliminary report to the court instead of waiting for the final report. If the court finds that a case was filed against 400 people but there is evidence against only 10 or 12, it can grant bail to those not linked to the crime.

He said the home ministry is responsible for handling such cases and has already taken some steps. "I hope we'll see some positive results soon."

Meanwhile, Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam yesterday said the next five to six days would be crucial in determining where the country is heading.

"We'll know in the coming five or six days where we are going. These days are very crucial," he said while speaking at the "BSRF Dialogue" organised by the Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters Forum (BSRF) at its office in the Secretariat.

He also mentioned that the timeframe announced in London for holding the 13th national parliamentary election will not be delayed.

Shafiqul said, "The next four or five days will be crucial for Bangladesh's political settlement. Work is underway on the July Declaration and July Charter."

"He [Prof Yunus] initially mentioned early April [2026]. Later, we said in London that if substantial reforms take place… if progress is made, then it [election] might happen in February. That's still where we stand -- the election will be held on schedule."

"We hope the upcoming election will be a festive one. There are always incidents of violence during elections, but we will make our utmost efforts to reduce it to zero," he said.