Polls to Cumilla, Mymensigh Cities: Will a free-for-all contest further divide AL?

As predicted by many, tensions within the Awami League did escalate in the aftermath of the recently held parliamentary polls, where party nominated candidates faced strong opposition from their colleagues.

Following AL's decision to allow party leaders to run as independents, the election effectively transformed into an "AL vs AL" show.

Seems like this trend is set to continue in the upcoming Cumilla and Mymensingh city polls. The only difference here is AL has opted not to officially nominate candidates under the "boat" symbol in the upcoming local elections, allowing for a free-for-all contest.

As such, two "heavyweight" AL leaders are set to face each other in the by-polls of Cumilla City Corporation. To make things interesting, two expelled BNP leaders have also decided to run in the electoral contest, making it a four-way battle.

Meanwhile, four AL leaders are vying for the position of Mymensingh city mayor alongside a Jatiyo Party candidate.

Mymensingh city AL has been divided into many factions as a result. Voting in these two city elections will take place on March 9.

CUMILLA CITY CORPORATION

Tahsin Bahar, daughter of Cumilla-6 lawmaker AKM Bahauddin Bahar, is contesting with the "bus" symbol. She is also the organising secretary of the city AL.

She will face stiff competition from Noor-ur Rahman Mahmud Tanim, former vice-president of Cumilla Victoria Government College, who is running with "elephant" symbol.

Former two-time mayor of Cumilla City, Monirul Haque Sakku is contesting with "table clock" symbol. Besides, Nizam Uddin Kaiser, former president of Swechchhasebak Dal in Cumilla city, is also on the electoral field with "horse" symbol.

Sakku and Nizam have been suspended from BNP for contesting in the last city polls.

The AL vote base will split between Tahsin and Tanim, with uncertainty lingering over the turnout of BNP supporters and swing voters on election day.

If the latter group indeed decide to show up, Nizam's vote bank can be a cause of headache for Sakku.

In the previous election, Nizam played a deciding role in Sakku's loss to AL candidate Arfanul Haque by 343 votes.

Nizam secured 8,514 votes, mostly from BNP supporters who otherwise would have backed Sakku if Nizam hadn't run.

Meanwhile, absence of the party symbol in Cumilla city polls has complicated matters for the ruling AL, said party insiders.

Bahauddin fielded his daughter by depriving many senior leaders. He is also branding Tahsin as the only candidate of AL even though the party didn't support any candidates, said an organising secretary of city AL.

MYMENSINGH CITY CORPORATION

In Mymensingh, Ikramul Haque Titu, former mayor and city AL president, will be contesting for the position of mayor with the "clock" symbol.

Ehteshamul Alam, district AL president, has been allocated the horse symbol.

Sadequl Haque Khan, city AL adviser, will be represented by the "elephant" symbol while Rezaul Huq, a former Krishak League central unit member, got the "deer" symbol and Shahidul Islam Swapan of Jatiyo Party will campaign with "plough" symbol.

Mymensingh district AL General Secretary Moazzem Hossain is backing former mayor Ikramul Haque whereas district committee member Kazi Azad Jahan is supporting Ehteshamul Alam.

Contacted, Ehteshamul didn't deny the status quo. "But this is the party's decision (not to nominate a single candidate)."

A lot depends on who the local MP-elect Mohammad Mohit Ur Rahman Shanto endorses, or if endorses anyone at all, said party sources.

"Ikramul is still ahead of others. However, MP Mohit Ur Rahman is a big factor. If he openly supports someone, the situation will change," said Kazi Azad, who is campaigning for Ehteshamul.