Polls Code Violations: EC asks 17 AL nominees to explain

The Election Commission yesterday asked 17 ruling Awami League nominees, including four ministers, to explain why they had violated the electoral code of conduct.

In Savar, an electoral enquiry committee served a notice to Enamur Rahman, the state minister for disaster management.

The committee asked Enamur to come up with an explanation by 5:00pm today.

In Natore-3, AL nominee Zunaid Ahmed Palak, also the state minister for ICT, received a similar notice, sources said.

In Narayanganj-1, Golam Dastagir Gazi, minister for textiles, was asked to appear before the enquiry committee in person and explain.

In Gazipur-2, Zahid Ahsan Russel, state minister for sports, was asked to submit an explanation by 3:00pm on Sunday.

In Magura-1, star cricketer and AL nominee Shakib Al Hasan was asked to appear before the committee in person today at 3:00pm and explain why punitive action should not be taken against him.

AL nominees Mohibbur Rahman of Patuakhali-4, Raziuddin Ahmed Razu of Narsingdi-5, Tushar Kanti Mandal of Rangpur-3, and Mrinal Kanti Das of Munshiganj-3 also received notices.

Narsingdi Chhatra League President Ahsanul Islam alias Riman was asked to explain why action should not be taken against him for breaching the electoral code of conduct.