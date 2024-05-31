Polls code violation: EC summons state minister Mohibbur

The Election Commission today summoned State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Mohibbur Rahman for allegedly campaigning for upazila polls candidates which it says violated the electoral code of conduct.

The commission asked Mohibur to present his explanation in person on June 2, a directive of the EC said.

In a letter, EC said the state minister sought votes for different candidates for the fourth phase of upazila polls to be held on June 5.

According to the letter, Mohibbur, while distributing relief at Kodalia Ghat in Chhota Baishdia Union of Rangabali upazila of Patuakhali and in Chaltabunia Bazar of Chaltabunia Union yesterday, sought votes for Rangabali upazila chairman candidate Saiduzzman Mamun, vice chairman candidate Roushan Mridha and candidate for vice chairman reserved for women Ferdousi Parveen.

According to the electoral code of conduct of upazila polls, no MPs and ministers can take part in electioneering for any candidates.

The EC in separate letters also asked Saiduzzman Mamun, Roushan Mridha and Ferdousi Parveen to appear before the commission to explain in this regard on the same day.