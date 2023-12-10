‘Polls code violation’: EC seeks Amu’s explanation

The Election Commission yesterday sought an explanation from Awami League leader Amir Hossain Amu, a candidate from Jhalakathi-2 constituency, for his alleged violation of electoral code of conduct.

The commission asked Amu to present his explanation on December 15 in person.

According to the EC letter, the speakers sought vote for Amu at a programme in Jhalakathi on December 8.

The EC on November 16 directed that nobody will be allowed to take part in the election campaign till December 18 as the EC will allocate the electoral symbol on that day.