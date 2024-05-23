Polls code violation: EC cancels candidacy of UZ chairman in Pirojpur

The Election Commission today cancelled the candidacy of an upazila chairman candidate for Pirojpur's Mathbaria upazila parishad election for violating the electoral code of conduct.

Md Riaz Uddin Ahmed, also incumbent chairman of Mathbaria upazila parishad, was the main contender out of the six chairman aspirants.

He is also a brother of Pirojpur- 3 constituency lawmaker Md Shamim Shahnewous, reports our local correspondent.

A notice signed by EC Deputy Secretary Md Atiar Rahman was issued in this regard.

According to the notice, chairman candidate Riaz has violated the electoral code. After a hearing at the EC, his nomination has been cancelled.

According to EC sources, symbols were given to the candidates for the third phase of upazila parishad polls on May 13

A huge gathering in favour of Riaz was held in front of Mathbaria municipality on the day, causing sufferings to people.

He was issued a show-cause notice in this regard and asked to give his reply before the EC.

As the EC was not satisfied with his reply, it cancelled Riaz's nomination, the sources added.

The election is slated for May 29.