'Polls code violation': Amu gives his explanation to EC

Veteran Awami League leader and aspirant for Jhalakathi 2 Amir Hossain Amu today refused to make any comment after giving his explanation to the Election Commission for allegedly violating the electoral code of conduct.

Amu gave his explanation to the Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal and other commissioners today as the EC sought an explanation regarding the alleged violation.

"They requested me to come [to the commission]. I visited and had tea... I have nothing to say", he told reporters while leaving the EC this afternoon.

Jahangir Alam, election commission secretary, said that Amu came to the EC and defended himself.

"He told us that he will be careful in future. In the primary report, it seemed that he violated the electoral code of conduct, but after analysing the evidence, it seems he did not violate the code."

On December 9, the commission asked Amu to present his explanation on December 15 in person.

According to an EC letter, the polls code violation occurred when speakers sought vote for Amu at a programme in Jhalakathi on December 8.

According to an EC directive sent on November 16, nobody is allowed to take part in the election campaign till December 18, the day allocation of electoral symbols.

The 12th national polls will be held on January 7.