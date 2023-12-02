Elections
UNB, Dhaka
Sat Dec 2, 2023 07:45 PM
Last update on: Sat Dec 2, 2023 08:02 PM

Elections

Polls code violation: AL Ctg-15 candidate served show-cause notice

UNB, Dhaka
UNB, Dhaka
Abu Reza Mohammad Nezamuddin Nadwi

Awami League nominated candidate for Chattogram-15 constituency Abu Reza Mohammad Nezamuddin Nadwi has been served a show-cause notice for violating the electoral code of conduct.

The letter, signed by the chairman of the Election Investigation Committee and Senior Assistant Judge Shahnewaz Moni, was sent to Nadwi today.

The letter mentioned a complaint from independent candidate Abdul Motaleb that Nadwi's men stopped his supporters on November 30 at Deodighi Bazar and beat them.

Besides, Abdul Motaleb alleged that when he was going towards Chattogram city around 4:00pm on Thursday, Nadwi's men in Satkania Keranihat threatened him.

They set fire to Abdul Motaleb's poster and behaved aggressively.

Nadwi submitted his explanation to the committee this afternoon through his representative.

Despite repeated attempts, Nadwi could not be reached for comments.

