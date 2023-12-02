Polls code violation: AL Ctg-15 candidate served show-cause notice

Awami League nominated candidate for Chattogram-15 constituency Abu Reza Mohammad Nezamuddin Nadwi has been served a show-cause notice for violating the electoral code of conduct.

The letter, signed by the chairman of the Election Investigation Committee and Senior Assistant Judge Shahnewaz Moni, was sent to Nadwi today.

The letter mentioned a complaint from independent candidate Abdul Motaleb that Nadwi's men stopped his supporters on November 30 at Deodighi Bazar and beat them.

Besides, Abdul Motaleb alleged that when he was going towards Chattogram city around 4:00pm on Thursday, Nadwi's men in Satkania Keranihat threatened him.

They set fire to Abdul Motaleb's poster and behaved aggressively.

Nadwi submitted his explanation to the committee this afternoon through his representative.

Despite repeated attempts, Nadwi could not be reached for comments.