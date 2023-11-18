Polls Code: EC to police violations in every constituency

The Election Commission has decided to have an electoral enquiry committee in every constituency to ensure proper enforcement of the electoral code and prevent irregularities.

During the last national polls held on December 30, 2018, the then Election Commission formed 122 committees. The polls were marred by alleged irregularities.

In 2018, the EC engaged 244 judicial officers, two for each committee, while this year, it will engage 300 judicial officers, one for each committee, said EC sources.

"The Election Commission has finalised its decision to have 300 enquiry committees and informed the authorities concerned regarding the matter," EC Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath told The Daily Star.

In this regard, the EC wrote to the secretary of the Law and Justice Division, and the Registrar General, Supreme Court of Bangladesh, on Thursday.

"We are planning to have an electoral enquiry committee for each constituency, aiming to enforce the electoral code of conduct strictly on the ground," said Election Commissioner Brig Gen (retd) Ahsan Habib Khan.

"We want to upgrade the magisterial management of the upcoming parliamentary election to prevent any kind of polls-related irregularities, if any," he said while talking to this correspondent yesterday.

The committees will discharge their duties until the publication of gazette notification of election results.

The EC on Wednesday announced the schedule of the election, which would be held on January 7. And the electoral code of conduct came into force from that day.

No one will be able to begin their election campaigns before December 18 as the EC will allocate the electoral symbol on that day. Candidates can campaign until 8:00am on January 5.

According to The Representation of the People Order, 1972, an enquiry committee, shall, on the basis of information received by it, or complaints made to it, or on its own initiative can enquire pre-polls irregularities.

The irregularities include any situation or matter which, in its opinion, may involve, by any person whosoever, as act or omission constituting intimidation, obstruction, coercion, or the publication of false information, or any other act or omission intended to or actually resulting in the obstruction or frustration of the preparation for, or the conduct of, free and fair election.

After conducting an enquiry, the committee shall inform the EC within three days of the enquiry and may make recommendations.

The commission may impose a fine not exceeding Tk 1 lakh but not less than Tk 20,000 upon the person or registered political party concerned, and by a notification published in the official gazette, cancel the candidature of the candidate, the electoral law said.