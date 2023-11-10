Polls to be held on time despite disruptions

Says home minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal yesterday said the national elections will be held on time and steps have been taken by the government to make the elections free, fair, and impartial.

An evil force wants to destabilise the country and disrupt the elections. Efforts will be taken to make the election acceptable by preventing them, he said.

He came up with the remark while addressing the Awami League's peace and development rally at Kanaikhali in Natore.

A proper election atmosphere will prevail soon after the EC declares the schedule, he said.

"The people are eagerly waiting to cast their votes for boat. They are waiting to make the prime minister victorious again," he said.

He also said the AL does not depend on any foreign force to come to power.

"We do not believe in anarchy, militancy and terrorism. We believe that as long as people are with us, we will move forward," he said.