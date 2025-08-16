Polls to be held as announced by Chief Adviser: Jahangir

No one will be able to stop the election, he says

Home Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury today ruled out any possibility of changing the election timeline announced by the chief adviser, saying that no one will be able to stop the polls.

"The chief adviser has spoken. None of us has anything to add beyond that. The election will be held in the month he announced," Jahangir told reporters after visiting Mohammadpur Krishi Market in Dhaka.

"We don't need to listen to what others are saying. Some parties may try to resist, but the first responsibility lies with political parties themselves. Ultimately, once people decide to vote, no one will be able to stop them. Power is in the hands of the people," he said.

Jahangir urged educated citizens to set an example of discipline, noting their influence over wider society.

"You are the most educated segment of society, yet you are difficult to control… If you want to see progress in society, it has to start with you," he said.

On soaring food costs, Jahangir blamed recent floods and heavy rainfall for rising vegetable prices, while pointing out that potatoes remained unsold in cold storage.

"Farmers are not getting fair prices for potatoes, while consumers are paying more for vegetables because of middlemen. If farmers don't get fair returns, they won't cultivate potatoes next season, which may again push prices up," he warned.

He accused middlemen -- often from privileged backgrounds -- of profiting at the expense of both farmers and consumers.

"Farmers do not benefit, nor do consumers. Most middlemen come from the higher social classes, and they profit disproportionately. We must find a way to regulate this," he stressed.

Turning to environmental concerns, Jahangir called for a nationwide shift from polythene bags to jute alternatives.

"Polythene damages soil, blocks drainage, and does not decompose. It has no benefit, only harm. If we replace polythene with jute bags, it will help farmers, improve public health, and protect the environment. Once, jute was in high demand worldwide. If we return to jute bags, everyone will benefit," he said.

The adviser also issued a stern warning against extortion rackets, particularly in Mohammadpur and Mirpur areas.

"Let me be clear: no extortionist will be allowed to remain in Bangladesh, no matter how powerful they are. Anyone involved in extortion will be brought under the law. But we need your cooperation -- identify the extortionists and support law enforcement instead of shielding them," Jahangir said.