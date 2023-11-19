Political crisis: Raushan requests president to hold dialogue

Jatiya Party's Chief Patron and Opposition Leader of the parliament Raushan Ershad today paid a visit to President Mohammed Shahabuddin and requested him to take steps to hold a dialogue to find a way out of the ongoing political crisis.

She also requested the president to extend the deadline for nomination paper filing as it coincides with the deadline for filing income tax returns.

She made the requests while leading a JP delegation to Bangabhaban, a staff of Raushan told The Daily Star. The delegation entered the Bangabhaban at around 11:30pm.

Raushan's son and JP MP Saad Ershad, Opposition Chief Whip Moshiur Rahman Ranga, JP MP Rowshan Ara Mamnan, and Kazi Mamunur Rashid, spokesperson of the opposition leader are part of the delegation.

Raushan's meeting with the president is taking place at a time when a fresh rift opened in JP again centring on participating in the January 7 national polls.

Sources close to Raushan said the opposition leader would request the president to initiate a dialogue.