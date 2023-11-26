People turning away from one-sided polls

Say speakers at roundtable, only people’s participation ensures inclusive polls

If the BNP does not participate in the upcoming election, the polls will turn into a costume party, said speakers at a roundtable yesterday.

They said people were turning away from such kind of one-sided elections.

The Hunger Project organised the roundtable titled "Free and Fair, Impartial and Competitive Environment of Election: Expectation, Reality and What to Do" at the YWCA conference hall in the capital yesterday.

Former election commissioner Brig Gen (retd) M Sakhawat Hussain said, "There is no doubt that the country is developing. But the ultimate scenario will be seen in next year… We have almost a $100 billion in loans. We are going to face another unique election this time where the ruling party does not wish for an inclusive election.

"An election is going to be held which will be like our childhood game of 'dress as you like'. But I really don't know what will be the situation after the election. We are in a crisis," he added.

Sakhawat said there were two kinds of polls -- a participatory and acceptable one or a flopped and failed one. "Some are setting a new definition of participatory election by saying that if most political parties join a poll, it will be participatory. But they forget about the people."

The country director of The Hunger Project Badiul Alam Majumder said people should have a choice in an election.

"If the BNP does not join the polls, there would be no chance for the people to have a choice. Moreover, this election is not a simple election," he said.

The CEO of Brotee Sharmeen Morshed said, "The government said there is no time for dialogue but we have seen that it is possible to have understandings between two parties even in a war."

"We don't want any election without a national agreement, we don't want such a schedule. Our whole electoral system has become as spoiled as the society. We need reforms first," she added.

She emphasised on the role of civil society for ending the uncertain situation.

Dhaka University Prof Robaet Ferdous said, "There is no alternative to discussion. If a dialogue fails, we will need another, but the political issues should be settled on the table."

In a keynote paper, Central Coordinator of Shujan Dilip Kumar Sarker said it was the aspiration of the people to have a free and fair, impartial and competitive election.

"But the prediction indicates that the upcoming election will be one-sided and violent. We think if there is no agreement among the political parties, the coming days will be extremely violent, which will push the country towards an uncertain future," he said.