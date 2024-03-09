Elections
Patuakhali municipality polls: Mohiuddin elected mayor

Mohiuddin Ahmed. Photo: Collected

Mohiuddin Ahmed elected mayor of Patuakhali municipality for the second term by defeating his rival candidate former mayor Dr Md Shafiqul Islam.

District Election Officer and Returning Officer Khan Abi Shahnoor Khan confirmed the matter to our local correspondent.

According to the unofficial result, Mohiuddin got 21,748 votes while his rival Shafiqul bagged 10,552 votes.

Earlier, the voting of Patuakhali municipality election was held peacefully.

