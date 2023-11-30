Parliamentary Polls : Question hangs over participation of Raushan, son

JP leaders loyal to Raushan look to PM to resolve crisis

Uncertainty still hangs over the participation of Jatiya Party Chief Patron Raushan Ershad and her son Rahgir Almahe Ershad in the national election as the deadline for collection and submission of nomination papers ends today.

The followers of Raushan were waiting for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's "guideline" on resolving the crisis in the party, Golam Moshi, political secretary to Raushan, told The Daily Star last night.

The leader of the opposition sought an appointment with Hasina around a week ago to discuss the JP's participation in the polls and other election-related issues, he said.

If Raushan and her son Rahgir (Saad Ershad), do not run in the election, the party may face another split, several JP leaders loyal to Raushan told The Daily Star.

Asked if there was any crisis in the party, JP Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu yesterday said, "We respect Raushan madam as the party's chief patron and the opposition leader. If she wants to run, we are ready to give her the nomination form."

He said they will also give a nomination form to party Joint Secretary General Saad Ershad if he wants to contest the polls.

"The rest of Raushan Ershad's followers are not involved in the party and they don't hold any party posts either. So, there is no crisis in the party," he told The Daily star.

Chunnu said the party has been able to nominate 300 candidates as there is no crisis within.

Enquired whether the party would face another split, the JP secretary general said, "Nothing will happen in the party. There is no division in the party."

He said everyone has the right to form a party. "Five to six parties have been named after the Jatiya Party. But there is only one Jatiya Party which has the electoral symbol 'plough'."

Chunnu said they were still hopeful of Raushan and Saad Ershad's participation in the upcoming election.

"We have tasked a person in the office with giving them [Raushan and her son] nomination forms if they come," he added.

Rejecting Chunnu's claims, Golam Moshi alleged that Quader and Chunnu were creating obstacles to the participation in the polls by Raushan, her son and other JP leaders loyal to the opposition leader.

He said they were hopeful about getting the PM's appointment.

Rift between Quader and Raushan intensified recently over participation in the election.

Quader had said that the national election would not be free and fair under the Awami League government.

Raushan on the other hand has been saying that the JP must run in line with the constitution.

The JP on November 22 announced that it would participate in the polls as it was assured by different stakeholders, including the Election Commission, that the polls would be free and fair.

The party on November 27 announced a list of its candidates in 287 seats.

According to the list, Quader will run from Rangpur-3 and Dhaka-17.