Only Electioneering From Dec 18: EC for not allowing any political events

The Election Commission yesterday asked the government to make sure no political programmes other than the ones held for electioneering are allowed from December 18.

In a letter to the home ministry, the EC said people running for parliament would start campaigning on December 18.

Political parties should be stopped from holding rallies and other public events that may obstruct the election process and discourage people from casting their vote, according to the letter addressed to the senior secretary of the Public Security Division of home ministry.

The measures should be in place until after the election on January 7.

The BNP, its allies and several left-leaning political parties have been demanding that the national election be held under a non-partisan polls-time government.

The parties have boycotted the election. The BNP and several other opposition parties have been enforcing blockades and strikes in protest.

Besides, Hefajat-e-Islam, an islamist organisation, recently announced a rally in Dhaka on December 29.

Several sources said that the EC believes it can make the political parties participating in the election abide by the electoral code of conduct.

But the EC itself has no direct scope to take action against registered and unregistered parties in line with the code of conduct.

Besides, fear among voters may arise if law and order deteriorates due to the anti-election political programmes, they said, adding that such programmes can result in low turnout.

When a group of journalists went to the office of the EC Secretary Jahangir Alam, also the spokesperson of the EC, to enquire about the reason for issuing such a letter his personal secretary AKM Saiful Alam did not allow the journalists to enter the secretary's room. He said all news-related issues should be dealt by the public relations department.

Asked about why the EC issued such a letter, EC's Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath said, "The Election Commission will be able to answer such questions."

He said there was no relation between the oppositions' programme and the letter to the home ministry.

He added that he has no knowledge about whether the EC sent such letters during previous elections.