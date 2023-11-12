‘Online nomination system will reduce electoral code of conduct violations’

Say election commissioners while inaugurating the service and the election app

Online nomination system will reduce the electoral code of conduct violations that occur when many candidates come to returning offices with processions to collect or submit nomination papers, election commissioners said today.

They also said it would prevent anyone from pressurising any candidate to submit or withdraw their nomination papers.

The commissioners made the comments while inaugurating the online nominations process for candidates and a mobile app to ensure voters find polls-related information at their fingertips.

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal at the programme said that showdowns during submissions have become a culture.

"This in many cases violate the electoral code of conduct. Sometimes there can be conflict. Online submissions will simplify the nominations process," he said.

The app, named "Smart Election Management BD", being launched just ahead of the 12th parliamentary polls, will help voters know the location of their polling centres by inputting their NID number.

They will also get the names of candidates and an update on the votes cast every two hours on election day.

Speaking to The Daily Star yesterday, Election Commissioner Brig Gen (Retd) Ahsan Habib Khan said, "It will be open to all after the announcement of the schedule for the 12th parliamentary polls.