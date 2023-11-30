Online nomination submissions nearly half that of 2018

A total of 21 aspirants submitted their nomination papers online ahead of the 12th national election -- almost half the number of online submissions compared to the previous polls, Election Commission officials said today.

Before the 2018 elections, a total of 39 aspirants submitted the nomination papers online for the 11th parliamentary polls, EC officials said at the time.

Today was the last date of submission of nomination papers for the next polls on January 7.

A total of 369 persons registered for submitting nomination papers online but only 21 completed the submissions, EC System Manager Rafiqul Huq said around 5:00pm today.

He could not say immediately whether these aspirants were independent or party candidates.

The EC earlier said online submission of nomination would help prevent violations of the electoral code of conduct as many candidates come to returning offices with processions to collect or submit nomination papers.

It will prevent anyone from pressurising any candidate to submit or withdraw their nomination papers, they said.