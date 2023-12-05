Nuruzzaman's movable assets go up 28pc

Social Welfare Minister Nuruzzaman Ahmed's moveable assets have increased by 28 percent, while his annual income has slightly decreased.

In the affidavit submitted to the Election Commission, the minister claimed that his movable assets this time were worth Tk 3.65 crore, which was Tk 2.83 crore in the 2018 election.

However, his annual income this time is Tk 32.6 lakh, compared to Tk 34.35 lakh in 2018.

He also claimed that his immovable assets have remained the same, which include 25 bighas of agricultural land, fishery projects on 35 bighas of land, and a house on 20 decimals of land.

In his 2018 election affidavit, Nuruzzaman claimed that his sources of income were agriculture, fisheries, tobacco trade, and honorarium.

At that time, he claimed that he possessed Tk 1.82 crore in cash, and another Tk 1.4 crore was deposited in the bank. The remaining assets included a car worth Tk 34.61 lakh, gold ornaments worth Tk 32,000, furniture worth Tk 26,500, and electronic devices worth Tk 60,000.

In this year's affidavit, he claimed that he holds Tk 95.78 lakh in cash, Tk 2.14 crore in bank deposits, and Tk 20 lakh in bonds. The remaining assets are the same as he mentioned in the 2018 affidavit.

The minister in the affidavit did not mention the assets of his wife and his son.

Nuruzzaman is the President of Kaliganj Upazila Awami League and the incumbent lawmaker for the Lalmonirhat-2 constituency.