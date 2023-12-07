Not much need to discuss seat sharing with with AL: JP leader Chunnu

Jatiya Party today said there was no discussion regarding seat sharing in the last night's meeting with the ruling Awami League.

"We didn't even discuss the seat sharing issue with Awami League and there is not much need to discuss this issue. We believe that something revolutionary might take place, like in 1991, if voters can come to vote centres and can cast their votes freely," JP Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu said.

He was speaking at the press conference organised to reveal the outcome of JP-AL meeting. The briefing was held at Jatiya Party chairman's office at Banani.

Chunnu and JP senior co-chairman Anisul Islam Mahmud was present at the meeting while AL leaders Obaidul Quader, Jahangir Kabir Nanok, Bahauddin Nasim, Mahbubul Alam Hanif and Mirza Azam attended the meeting on behalf of AL.

Both AL and JP denied to reveal the venue of the meeting.

Chunnu, during today's briefing, said a silent revolution like 1991 can happen if the voters come to the vote centres. There was a cordial discussion with Awami League in the meeting, he said.

"In a bid to avoid misleading news, we had kept the time and venue of the meeting a secret," he said.