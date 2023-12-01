Nomination Submission: Polls code takes leave on the last day

17 AL nominees asked to explain ‘breach of conduct’

Many candidates, mostly Awami League runners and leaders running as independents, violated the electoral code of conduct yesterday by staging a huge show of strength while submitting their nomination papers.

On the last day for submitting the papers yesterday, they went to the offices of the returning officers (ROs) with a huge number of supporters. Some were in motorcades, reports our local correspondents.

Incidents of attacks on journalists and opponents were also reported.

The election enquiry committees issued show-cause notices to 17 AL lawmakers, including four ministers, for allegedly violating the code.

The electoral code of conduct says that government vehicles, equipment or other benefits cannot be used for election campaigns. It forbids any procession of people or vehicles and the show of strength while submitting nomination papers.

Election Commissioner Brig Gen (retd) Ahsan Habib Khan, while talking to The Daily Star yesterday, urged all to strictly follow the electoral code.

"Stern actions will be taken as per the law if any candidate violates the electoral code of conduct. Show-cause notices were served to several candidates.

"We will not accept any violation of the code of conduct. The commission has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against violators," he said, adding, "We will create equal opportunities for all candidates."

In Chattogram, Sangsad Whip Samshul Haque Chowdhury, who is running as an independent from Chattogram-12, and AL nominee for Chattogram-16 Mustafizur Rahman Chowdhury were among those who violated the polls code.

Shamshul went to the RO's office with police protection and the national flag hoisted on his SUV, which are violations of the electoral code.

He said, "If the code of conduct comes into force after the announcement of the schedule, then I will say that I have not yet entered my constituency with the flag."

Mustafizur and his followers allegedly beat up three journalists and broke cameras and tripods at the Chattogram DC office around 11:30am.

Eyewitnesses said Mustafizur first attacked a journalist when the latter asked him whether he violated the electoral code by bringing over 100 people. As the other journalists protested, the incumbent lawmaker and his followers attacked them too.

When the journalists complained to Chattogram RO Abul Bashar Mohammad Fakhruzzaman, he regretted the incident and assured them of investigating.

AL nominee for Chattogram-9 and Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel, Chattogram-10 lawmaker Mohiuddin Bacchu, Chattogram-11 MP MA Latif, and Chattogram-10 independent candidate and also an AL leader Arshadul Alam Bacchu violated the code by bringing a huge number of people with them while submitting the nomination papers.

Independent Murad Siddique of Tangail-5 went to the RO's office with a few hundred supporters in a procession of motorbikes and other vehicles around 11:00am. Murad is the younger brother of Krishak Sramik Janata League President Abdul Kader Siddique.

AL nominees for Tangail-5 Mamunur Rashid and Tangail-2 Tanvir Hassan Soto Monir went to the RO's office with a few thousand activists in motorcades.

Independent Jamilur Rahman Miron of Tangail-5, also the organising secretary of district AL, also went to the RO's office with a few hundred supporters.

All four delivered speeches to their supporters in front of the RO's office.

Contacted, Tangail RO Kaiserul Islam told this newspaper that he requested every candidate to follow the electoral code.

In Sunamganj, independent Selim Ahmed, also a former district president of pro-AL Sramik League, took out a huge procession before submitting his nomination papers for Sunamganj-1.

Contacted, he said, "The people gathered and accompanied me to the town. I did not ask them to come and I was not able to stop them. Considering the electoral rules, I entered the office of the returning officer with only a handful of people."

AL nominees for Sunamganj-1 Ranjit Chandra Sarker and Sunamganj-2 Chowdhury Abdulla Al Mahmud also staged a huge show of strength.

Incumbent AL lawmaker Joya Sengupta of Sunamganj-2 and also an independent runner went to the RO's office with a huge number of supporters.

Sunamganj RO Dider-E-Alam Mohammed Maksud Chowdhury said he would enquire into the allegations and take necessary action.

AL candidate for Sylhet-6 Nurul Islam Nahid, also former education minister, took out a huge procession for submitting his nomination papers.

He said, "People came willingly and I requested them to keep quiet and not violate the electoral rules."

AL nominees Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury for Sylhet-2, Habibur Rahman Habib for Sylhet-3, and Imran Ahmed for Sylhet-4, also staged shows of strength while submitting their nomination papers.

AL leader Sarwar Hossain running as an independent in Sylhet-6 also had a few hundred people along with him while submitting his nomination papers.

Sheikh Russel Hasan, RO of Sylhet, could not be reached for comments.

Ruling party nominee for Manikganj-2 Momtaz Begum went to the RO's office in a motorcade of over 100 motorbikes.

Kamruzzaman Kamrul, an independent for Narsingdi-1 and also the joint general secretary of district AL, had several thousand people with him while he submitted his nomination papers.

Narsingdi RO Badiul Alam said they would take legal action if the allegations were found to be true.

Law Minister Anisul Huq, AL nominee for Brahmanbaria-4, held two rallies before submitting his nomination papers yesterday afternoon.

In Habiganj, 10 people were hurt in clashes between two groups of Chhatra League men at a rally organised by AL nominee for Habiganj-1 Mushfiq Hossain Chowdhury in Notun Bazar area in the morning.

Mushfiq submitted his nomination papers in the afternoon.

Habiganj-1 Assistant Returning Officer (ARO) Anupam Das Anup said he was not aware of the incident but Officer-in-Charge Md Masuk Ali of Nabiganj Police Station said police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

Most AL nominees in Rajshahi staged shows of strength, took out processions, and used motorcades while submitting nomination papers.

AL-nominee for Rajshahi-6 Mohammad Shahriar Alam, also the state minister for foreign affairs, staged a huge show of strength before submitting his nomination papers.

AL candidates Asaduzzaman Asad in Rajshahi-3, Abul Kalam Azad in Rajshahi-4, and Kazi Abdul Wadud Dara in Rajshahi-5 took out motorcycle processions.

Ruling party candidates Mohammad Ali Kamal in Rajshahi-2 and Omor Faruk Chowdhury MP in Rajshahi-1 submitted their nomination papers surrounded by several hundred supporters.

Party pick for Nilphamari-1 Abtabuddin Sarker had several thousand followers with him inside the Domar upazila complex while submitting the papers.

Domar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Nazmul Alam claimed that he did not notice the huge number of people on the premises.

AL nominee for Pirojpur-1 SM Rezaul Karim, also the fisheries and livestock minister, staged a huge show of strength while submitting his form.

President of district AL and independent AKMA Awal of the same constituency had several thousand followers in procession with him.

In Thakurgaon-2, AL-backed Mazharul Islam and independent Ali Aslam submitted their nomination papers taking out processions, as did AL nominee Md Imdadul Haque, Jatiya Party's Hafiz Uddin Ahmed, and Workers Party's Gopal Chandra Roy in Thakurgaon-3.

AL candidates for Natore-1 Shahidul Islam Bakul and Natore-4's Siddiqur Rahman Patwary had several hundred followers with them.

AL nominee Nazrul Islam Babu in Narayanganj-2, JP candidate Liakat Hossain Khoka in Narayanganj-3 and independent Shajahan Bhuiyan in Narayaganj-1 took out processions for submitting nomination papers.

[Our district correspondents contributed to the report]