Nomination submission deadline won’t be extended: EC

Election Commission Secretary Jahangir Alam today said the nomination form submission deadline for the upcoming polls will not be extended.

The deadline for the submission of nomination papers ended at 4:00pm today.

The EC will need time to inform how many parties are taking part in the 12th national polls on January 7, he said.

He said the aspirants have already submitted their nomination papers to the returning officers.

The EC will need to compile the information before making a statement, he said while interacting with reporters this evening.

Asked whether the election was destined to be held without the participation of the BNP, Jahangir refused to provide any direct answer.

"You have to understand that," he said.