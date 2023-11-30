Elections
Star Digital Report
Thu Nov 30, 2023 08:08 PM
Last update on: Thu Nov 30, 2023 09:31 PM

Elections

Nomination submission deadline won’t be extended: EC

Star Digital Report
EC turns a blind eye to polls code violations
Photo: Palash Khan/The Daily Star

Election Commission Secretary Jahangir Alam today said the nomination form submission deadline for the upcoming polls will not be extended.

The deadline for the submission of nomination papers ended at 4:00pm today.

The EC will need time to inform how many parties are taking part in the 12th national polls on January 7, he said.

He said the aspirants have already submitted their nomination papers to the returning officers.

The EC will need to compile the information before making a statement, he said while interacting with reporters this evening.

Asked whether the election was destined to be held without the participation of the BNP, Jahangir refused to provide any direct answer.

"You have to understand that," he said.

Related topic:
national election 2024Bangladesh national polls 2024Nomination Submission Deadline
