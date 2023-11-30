Nomination submission closes today amid no sign of deferral

The deadline for submitting nomination forms to the election commission expires today, and as the BNP has not backtracked on its decision to boycott the election, it is not likely that the deadline will be extended.

Several political parties requested that the deadline be extended. The election commissioners on several occasions last week said the polls schedule could be revised if the BNP joined the polls.

When a reporter asked Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal yesterday if the last day of nomination submission would be deferred, the CEC did not give an answer.

Meanwhile, many of the aspirants, mainly from the ruling Awami League, have been submitting nomination papers with large crowds of followers, which according to experts is a violation of the electoral code of conduct.

Only the Awami League, its allies, and little-known and recently-formed parties have shown interest in participating in the election scheduled for January 7. Nineteen of the 44 registered parties have said they would shun the election.

The BNP maintains that it would join the election only if there is a non-partisan polls-time government.

The BNP and its like-minded parties called countrywide strike multiple times since the EC announced the polls schedule on November 15. The party called a strike for today as well.

Moreover, Jatiya Party leader Raushan Ershad says she will not run for parliament under the leadership of JP Chairman GM Quader. The party is on the verge of a split due to conflicts between the two leaders.

Raushan, the opposition leader in parliament, was yet to collect nomination forms until late last night.

The ruling AL announced names of its candidates for 298 constituencies, JP for 287, JSD (Inu) for 181, Workers Party for 35, Tarikat Federation for 123, and Liberal Islamic Alliance for 121.

Twelve parties participated in the 2014 election which was boycotted by the BNP and several other parties. A total of 153 lawmakers got elected as they were the only ones to run for parliament in the constituencies.

Although 39 parties participated in the 2018 election, the results were rejected by the BNP and several other parties. That election was fraught with allegations of voter fraud.

VIOLATION APLENTY

As per electoral code of conduct, candidates are prohibited to bring out processions or stage showdowns while submitting their nominations to the returning officers.

The Daily Star correspondents found at least five candidates in four districts who violated the electoral code.