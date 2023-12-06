Nomination Rejections: 350 failed to prove1pc voters’ support

Of the aspirants disqualified from participating in the election, 105 are loan defaulters and 15 didn't pay utility bills, according to the Election Commission.

The EC scrapped the nomination papers of a total of 731 aspirants. Around 350 of them lost their bid as independents because they could not prove that they had the support of one percent of the voters in their constituencies.

Of those disqualified by the returning officers, 72 did not provide documents to prove that they had paid income tax, and eight didn't pay municipality and city corporation taxes.

Officials are currently working on a detailed report on the reasons why nomination papers were rejected, said Ashok Kumar Debnath, additional secretary at the EC.

As per the article 12 of the Representation of the People Order, 1972, individuals and company owners should be disqualified if they fail to repay their defaulted loans by the day before the submission of nomination papers.

Of the 731 aspirants disqualified, 423 were independents and 308 party nominated.

Four Awami League nominees lost their candidature. Of them, Salah Uddin Ahmed of Cox's Bazar-1 and Mamunur Rashid of Noakhali 3, defaulted on loan repayment; Shammi Ahmed of Barishal 4 has dual citizenship; and Nasirul Islam of Kishoreganj 4 concealed information, according to EC data.

Nomination papers of 37 aspirants from Bangladesh Congress, 24 each from the Jatiya Party and Trinomool BNP, and four from the Gano Forum were cancelled.

Bikalpadhara leaders Abdul Mannan of Laxmipur-4 and Mahi B Chowdhury of Munshiganj-1 defaulted on loan payment.

Twenty-nine aspirants' papers were not properly signed, 57 did not submit all the required documents, 20 mentioned the names of proposers and seconders who were not from their constituencies, 21 hid lawsuit-related information, eight hid information in the affidavits, six didn't submit educational certificates.

Candidature of Gono Front's Manikganj 1 candidate Shahjahan Khan, Narayanganj-2 independent Hazi Shariful Islam, Madaripur-2 independent Yousuf Ali Sumon, BNM's Manikganj-1 aspirant Monayem Khan, and Bangladesh Congress' Chattogram-8 nominee Mohibur Rahman Bulbul defaulted on paying credit card bill.

The EC, in a statement yesterday, said aspirants whose nominations were cancelled can file appeals with the commission by December 9.

The aspirants or their representatives will have to file the appeals at the Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital's Agargaon. The EC will dispose of the appeals from December 10 to 15.