Nomination rejection: 155 more aspirants appeal to EC

Challenging the returning officers' decisions to reject their nomination papers, 155 more aspirants filed appeals to the EC yesterday.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, 42 and 141 aspirants filed appeals to the EC on the first two days of the appeal window. So far, 338 appeals have been filed to the EC.

Appeals can be filed till December 9 at the EC Bhaban. The appeal hearings will take place from December 10-15.

A total of 2,716 aspirants filed their nomination papers and of those 731 were rejected by the ROs after scrutiny.