Nomination Papers for polls: Online submissions nearly half of 2018

A total of 21 aspirants submitted their nomination papers online ahead of the 12th national election -- almost half the number of online submissions compared to the previous polls, Election Commission officials said yesterday.

Before the 2018 elections, a total of 39 aspirants submitted the nomination papers online for the 11th parliamentary polls, EC officials said at the time.

Yesterday was the last date of submission of nomination papers for the next polls on January 7.

A total of 369 persons registered for submitting nomination papers online but only 21 completed the submissions, said EC system manager Rafiqul Huq.

He could not say immediately whether these aspirants were independent or party candidates.

The EC earlier said online submission of nomination would help prevent violations of the electoral code of conduct as many candidates come to the offices of returning officers with processions to collect or submit nomination papers.

It will prevent anyone from pressurising any candidate to submit or withdraw their nomination papers, they said.

The scrutiny of nomination papers will be held between December 1 and 4.

The candidates could appeal against the returning officers' decisions between December 5 and 9. The EC will dispose of the appeals from December 10 to 15.

The deadline for withdrawal of candidature is December 17.

The ROs will distribute electoral symbols among candidates on December 18 and the candidates can start conducting their electioneering immediately after getting the symbols.

The electioneering will continue till 8:00am on January 5, 48 hours before the election starts.