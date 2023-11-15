Nobody will be allowed to obstruct polls: Momen

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen today said nobody will be allowed to create barriers on the way of holding the national election, noting that the government is committed to arrange a "free and fair" election.

"If anyone wants to obstruct the polls, we will not allow that. Nobody can create a barrier, we will punish them," he told reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Responding to a question on Washington's call for political dialogue, Momen said it is irrelevant what foreigners say. "We don't pay heed to them unless it is practical and reasonable."

He said Bangladesh Awami League is a pro-election party and will take part in the election as it believes in election and relies on the people and their verdict.

Momen said people are waiting for the polls eagerly but they also have their problems including price hike of essentials which the government is trying to address.

Responding to a question, the foreign minister said BNP is a big party and they should prove it through their works.

Appreciating Bangladesh's courage and confidence, the foreign minister said AL has a vision and always takes correct decisions. "We rely on people."

He said they do not want arson attacks and noted that BNP destroyed public properties and set 154 vehicles on fire.

"We won't tolerate arson attacks. We have the right to protect public property and people. We will not allow killing people," Momen said.

Responding to a question, the foreign minister said those who are criticising Bangladesh's human rights are actually sleeping and they do not talk about brutality in Gaza.

"If they are not sleeping, they are very partisan," he said.