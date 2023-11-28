No way to defer polls after Jan 28

Say 3 ECs

Three election commissioners yesterday said they are bound by the constitution to hold the national election by January 28.

Even if the BNP or any other party applies for rescheduling the polls, the Election Commission has nothing to do without following the constitutional bindings.

"We want all parties to join the polls, but we never said we will defer the election date. If any party applies for rescheduling, we will sincerely try to consider it in the commission's meeting, and decide after discussion. We have bindings to conduct the oath [for the next elected candidates] by January 28," said election commissioner Md Ahsan Habib Khan.

"If it [rescheduling] is possible by the time frame, we must do it," he said at Khulna District Commissioner's office after conducting a view-exchange meeting with government officials in Khulna division.

"The ongoing political problems are not our headache. We have no pressure. If there is any pressure [from outside] on the government, that will be taken care of by the political persons," he added.

Election commissioners Begum Rashida Sultana and Md Alamgir echoed the same at separate programmes in Bogura and Rajbari.

"Even if the BNP decides to join the polls, we have to hold the polls by January 28. There is no scope to extend the date any further," Rashida Sultana said at an election preparatory meeting in Bogura.

"We are still hopeful that the BNP will join the polls," she added.

Md Alamgir said it is BNP's decision whether they will participate in the election or not.

"We agreed that if they [BNP] come [to the election], we may reschedule the election. But we have to be careful since we have a cut-off date as per the constitution. We can't go beyond the date," he said.

Another EC Anisur Rahman said the election will be held as per the constitution.

A day earlier, CEC Kazi Habibul Awal said if BNP decides to participate, the polls schedule can be recast.