No scope to change party decision on independent candidates: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said there was no possibility of changing their decision regarding independent candidates despite objections of alliance partners and party candidates' discomfort.

"There is no alternative to competition and no chance of holding uncontested elections," he said at a press briefing at the Awami League president's Dhanmondi political office in the capital.

Quader said BNP has become a threat to the country's election and democracy and so the country's democracy is in crisis.

Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, warned that strict action would be taken against those who try through violence, conspiracies and terrorism to foil the national election slated for January 7.

Some people and some parties like BNP defame the country to foreigners and their blockade means torching of buses and secret attacks, he said.

The AL general secretary said Awami League has no objection to the army performing its duties as a striking force in the election as per the constitution.