No political events other than electioneering after Dec 18: EC

The Election Commission asked the government to take necessary steps so that no one can take up or enforce any political programmes other than what is needed for electioneering from December 18.

The commission sent a letter to the Senior Secretary of Public Security Division of Ministry of Home Affairs with the instruction today.

In the letter, the EC said that the 12th parliamentary election will be held on January 7 and candidates will be able to conduct campaigning from December 18.

"It is desired that all should be refrain from taking and implementing any kind of meeting, rally, or any other political programmes that may obstruct the election or discourage voters from voting," the letter said.

"Under these circumstances, it was requested to take necessary measures to prevent all from taking and implementing any kind of meeting, rally or any other political programmes, other than campaigning for the election, from December 18 till the end of the election," it added.