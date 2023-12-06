No outside pressure on EC over polls: EC Alamgir

Election Commissioner Md Alamgir today said the Election Commission is not facing pressure from outside regarding the upcoming national polls.

"The foreigners, who have met the Election Commissioners, did not put any pressure on the Election Commission. Foreigners have no right to put pressure on this (election)," said Alamgir responding to a query while talking to reporters at Jamalpur District Commissioner's office around noon.

Alamgir earlier held a view-exchange meeting with Jamalpur DC and officials of police and other government organisations entrusted to hold the 12th national election, reports our local correspondent.

Replying to a query, Alamgir expressed his confidence that all candidates participating in the polls would be able to seek votes freely.

He also said the EC would ensure a safe environment for voters to exercise their voting rights going to the polling centres.

Asked about the polls code violation by candidates, he said the incidents are happening because most of the candidates don't read the electoral code of conduct properly.

The Election Commission investigates the level of violation and then takes steps, said Alamgir.

He said all the actions the EC has taken so far are for holding a free and fair election.

District Returning Officer Md Shafiur Rahman, Jamalpur Superintendent of Police Md Kamruzzaman and District Election Officer Mohammad Shaniazzaman Talukdar, among others, were present at the meeting.