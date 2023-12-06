Elections
Our Correspondent, Mymensingh
Wed Dec 6, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Dec 6, 2023 12:10 AM

Most Viewed

Elections

No outside pressure centring polls

Says EC Alamgir
Our Correspondent, Mymensingh
Wed Dec 6, 2023 12:00 AM Last update on: Wed Dec 6, 2023 12:10 AM

There is no pressure from outside the country regarding the upcoming national polls, Election Commissioner Md Alamgir said yesterday.

Some untoward incidents could not disrupt the election's overall environment, he said while addressing a views-exchange meeting with officials of the district administration, police and others at Mymensingh Zila Parishad Auditorium in the morning.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The foreigners are satisfied over the polls-time environment and the EC's activities, the commissioner added.

Hoping for a good presence of voters, the commissioner also said it was not their responsibility to bring people to the polling centres. It is the task of the contesting candidates, he added.

"Our duty is to create a congenial atmosphere for a free and fair election," he said.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
জোটবদ্ধ নির্বাচনে এবার দ্বিগুণ আসন চায় ১৪ দলের শরিকরা
|রাজনীতি

জোটবদ্ধ নির্বাচনে এবার দ্বিগুণ আসন চায় ১৪ দলের শরিকরা

‘নির্বাচনে কে উইনেবল আর কে উইনেবল না এটা কোনো নেতা-নেত্রী আগে থেকে বলে দিতে পারে না। তাই যদি হতো তাহলে ক্ষমতায় যারা বারবার গেছে তাদের প্রার্থীরা পরাজিত হতেন না।’

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

জাতীয় পার্টির সঙ্গে বুধবার বসতে চায় আওয়ামী লীগ: চুন্নু

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification