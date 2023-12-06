No outside pressure centring polls

Says EC Alamgir

There is no pressure from outside the country regarding the upcoming national polls, Election Commissioner Md Alamgir said yesterday.

Some untoward incidents could not disrupt the election's overall environment, he said while addressing a views-exchange meeting with officials of the district administration, police and others at Mymensingh Zila Parishad Auditorium in the morning.

The foreigners are satisfied over the polls-time environment and the EC's activities, the commissioner added.

Hoping for a good presence of voters, the commissioner also said it was not their responsibility to bring people to the polling centres. It is the task of the contesting candidates, he added.

"Our duty is to create a congenial atmosphere for a free and fair election," he said.